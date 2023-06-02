Ghana, Nigeria Clash In WAFU Girls Cup

Black Princesses

The Ghana U-20 Ladies team, the Black Princesses will clash with their Nigerian counterparts in the grand finale of the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament in Kumasi.

Ghana were the first to book their tickets to the final after continuing their phenomenal run by beating Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semifinals.

Despite conceding in the fourth minute, goals from Stella Nyamekye, Success Ameyaa and Faiza Seidu were enough to propel the team into the final.

Nigeria later secured their spot on Wednesday evening with a convincing 3-0 win over Benin. The Falconets opened the scoring through Amina Bello before Esther Onyenezide scored twice to ensure a 3-0 to set up a mouthwatering fixture between two West African giants.

The game will be played tomorrow at the Baba Yara Stadium.