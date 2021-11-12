Ghana, Others Sign Joint Border Security Deal

Kwame Asuah-Takyi, Comptroller General of the GIS

Some countries in the West African sub-region – Ghana, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso – have signed a memorandum that allows their respective border security agencies to carry out joint operations with a view of enhancing improved border security and management while fostering trade.

The memorandum was signed in Accra on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of a three-day forum for ministers and other officials from the security sectors of the participating countries to share experiences, make recommendations and exchange information regarding border management.

Organised by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and funded by the European Union (EU), the event aimed at identifying policy solutions for international cooperation in border management and their means of implementation while promoting integrated border management mechanisms among the countries in the region.

The participants also advocated for the retention of the forum going forward as a consultative working group to meet periodically to review decisions and plans on border management; the establishment and strengthening of the monitoring and evaluation units of each border management agency to ensure effective border management as well as the development of an action plan to guide in the mapping out of strategies and associated activities towards the achievements of both short and long-term goals.

Governments were again urged to strengthen their commitments to ensuring the sustainability of border management while formalising existing cross-border collaboration frameworks.

The memorandum was signed by Madam Adelaide Annor Kumi, Chief Director of Ghana’s Ministry for the Interior, representing the sector minister; Madame Clarisse Merindol Ouoba, representing the Burkina Faso government; Alcide Djedje Ilahiri, representing the government of Côte d’Ivoire; and Colonel Akobi Messan, representing the government of Togo.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio