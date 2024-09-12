Ghana Play Home Matches In Cote d’Ivoire?

BANNED! Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Following Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s decision to ban the Baba Yara Stadium from hosting international matches, Ghana’s Black Stars may be forced to find a new home for their upcoming international matches.

The decision follows a series of technical infractions observed during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Ghana and Angola held on September 5, 2024.

Cote d’Ivoire, the neighbouring country with several CAF-approved stadiums, is emerging as a strong contender to host the Ghanaian national team.

Given the close geographical proximity and strong historical ties between the two nations, Cote d’Ivoire offers a convenient and logistically feasible solution for the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Ivorian stadiums, known for their quality and infrastructure, could provide a suitable venue for the Black Stars to continue their quest for glory on the international stage.

While the final decision on the Black Stars’ home destination remains pending, Cote d’Ivoire appears to be a frontrunner.

As Ghana works to address the issues at the Baba Yara Stadium and other domestic venues, the Ivorian stadiums could offer a temporary respite, allowing the Black Stars to maintain their competitive momentum.

The next international break will see the Black Stars face Sudan in double-header in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October.