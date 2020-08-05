Ghana Records 199 Covid -19 Deaths

Deaths related to Covid-19 has risen to 199 after eight new deaths were recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Seven other Covid-19 patients are in a critical condition, five on ventilators, and 23 in severe condition, according to the GHS.

The GHS also recorded 574 new cases pushing the country’s case count to 39,075.

This was contained in the country’s latest case management update.

A total of 35,563 clinical recoveries have also been recorded in Ghana.

The current active case count stands at 3,313.

A total of 405,817 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri