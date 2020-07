The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded additional 447 cases of Covid-19.

This has pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 26,572 as at July 17.

According to the latest update by the GHS, five more patients have lost the battle to the virus raising the death toll to 144 from the previous 139.

Recoveries have, however, reached 22,915.

The active case count is now 3,513.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri