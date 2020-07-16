Ghana Records 695 New Covid19 Cases

Ghana has recorded some 695 new cases of coronavirus.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media at the Covid19 briefing on Thursday at the Information Ministry in Accra.

He says the new cases were reported on July 13, 2020, pushing Ghana’s total confirmed cases to 26,125.

Of the total confirmed cases, he said 10,465 positive cases were recorded through routine surveillance and 15,660 positive cases through enhanced contact tracing.

He said a total of 339,491 tests have been conducted.

Active cases, he said, were 3,716 being managed in treatment sites, Isolation Centres and under home Management.

He added that about 25 cases are in severe conditions, eight critical cases and with four on ventilators.

Deaths remain 139, he said, adding that recoveries are 22,270.

By Melvin Tarlue