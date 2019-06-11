Ghana Remains Safe – Gov’t

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

GOVERNMENT HAS indicated that Ghana remains safe despite recent reports of security threats.

According to Government in a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, National Security officials held a meeting on Monday June 10, 2019 at the Jubilee House,

Accra.

The meeting, it said, was to examine recent travel advisories about Ghana and intelligence reports on Ghana’s security situation.

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, have warned their citizens traveling to Ghana about security threats in the country including kidnapping, terrorism and “violent crimes.”

But Government assured that Ghana remained safe and security vigilant.

It said “the meeting concluded that there is no actionable intelligence nor imminent threat to Ghana.”

According to the statement, “Ghana’s safety and risk profiles remain largely unchanged despite recent events in the sub-region.”

It added that “the security apparatus of the nation continues to be retooled and vigilant to tackle any major security threat within the jurisdiction.”

It noted that Ghanaians, foreign residents and visitors are advised to continue to go about their normal ways of life without fear but also encouraged

to be security conscious as always.

“Potential visitors are equally advised that just like other western jurisdictions, the isolated incidents of crime should not and indeed does not uundermine the general safety and hospitality for which Ghana is so well known.”

BY Melvin Tarlue