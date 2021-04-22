Ghana School of Law to celebrate the Legacy of Late Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto 

The Ghana School of Law has set Wednesday April 28, 2021, to commemorate this year’s edition of the Annual ReAkoto Memorial Lectures.

The event, which is organized every year as part of activities marking the SRC Week Celebration of the Ghana School of Law, will take place at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The main theme for this year’s commemoration is “THE LEGACY OF BAFFOUR OSEI AKOTO: A Family Man, A Chief and A Statesman ”

It also coincides with the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the KNUST Law Faculty.

Amongst high profile dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Anim Yeboah, Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye and Renowned Economist, Mr. Kwame Pianim.

The Late Okyeamè Baffour Osei Akoto

The Keynote Address is expected to be delivered by the Honourable Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Some major highlights of the event will be the reenactment of the famous case Re: Akoto & 7 Others, as well as an address by the Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, who is the Special Guest of Honour.