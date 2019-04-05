Ghana Scores High in Aviation Safety

Joseph Kofi Ada – Minister of Aviation

GHANA HAS obtained a remarkable provisional Effective Implementation (EI) rate of 89.89 percent, the highest by an African country, after the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concluded its Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) on 3rd April,

The Validation was in line with the United Nations aviation agency’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

The rating comes after a nine-day follow-up onsite activity by a four-member team of experts from ICAO.

a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the Aviation Ministry on Thursday, April 4 that the experts validated the corrective measures undertaken by Ghana following a USOAP audit in November 2006.

It is important to note that , the final rating will be communicated to Ghana within six-weeks after validation of the provisional score by ICAO, the statement indicated.

Recognizing this landmark achievement by Ghana, it said Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, stressed the need for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to immediately develop an action plan towards the implementation of corrective measures that have been recommended by the ICAO team.

“Ghana’s air transport industry enjoys strong government support, which is a crucial determinant for the aviation sector’s ability to maintain an ICAO compliant regulatory framework and to achieve accelerated sustainable growth of the sector in the years ahead,” Mr. Adda said in the statement.

The Minister further underscored that in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of re-positioning Ghana as the sub-region’s Aviation hub, Parliament recently passed the Ghana Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 985) together with.

