Ghana Tops Countries With Cheapest Electricity

Ghana has been ranked 1st country in West Africa and 9th in Africa with the cheapest cost of electricity for households.

According to reports by Global Petrol Prices.com, the country is also ranked 27th in the world.

The rankings are coming at a time when the utility service providers in the country are making a case for an increase in household tariffs.

The world average price of electricity is pegged at $0.133 per kilowatt/hour (kWh) for household users and $0.124 per kWh for business users.

In Ghana, the cost of electricity per kilowatt/hour for a household is 0.046 cents which is less than a dollar.

“The cost of electricity is cheaper in Ghana compared to the USA: 0.159 / UK: 0.265 and China: 0.083” the report quoted.

The situation is similar to that of business consumers, though countries in the region have cheaper costs for electricity bills.

This clearly shows that the cost of electricity in the country for households, compared to other countries on the continent is very low.

That goes to buttress the point of the utility tariff providers for an imminent increase in electricity and water bills.

Whilst the Electricity Company of Ghana is requesting for 148% increase in electricity tariff, covering 2019 and 2022, Ghana Water Company Limited is demanding an increase of 334% in water tariff.

Meanwhile, Sudan has the cheapest electricity tariff in Africa and the World for households.

It is followed by Libya and Ethiopia in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

