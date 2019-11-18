Ghana-UAE Pledge To Deepen Ties

Shirley Ayorokor Botchwey (left)

Ghana and the United Arab Emirates have signed five (5) Co-operation Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, in different sectors of their respective economies, aimed at deepening the ties of co-operation and the bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries.

The agreements were signed on Monday, 18th November, 2019, after the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paid a day’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates, at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces

The agreements signed are “Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Ghana and the UAE on exemption of entry visa requirements”; “Agreement for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments”; and “Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income between the Government of Ghana and the Government of the UAE.”

The others are “Agreement between the Government of the UAE and the Government of Ghana in the field of manpower”; and the “Agreement between the Governments of Ghana and the UAE on co-operation and mutual assistance in customs matters”.

Speaking with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prior to the signing of the eight (8) Agreements, President Akufo-Addo noted that the relationship between Ghana and the UAE, over the years, have been excellent.

The President explained that effective co-operation with the UAE and investment in the Ghanaian economy are extremely essential to helping deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people.

With all macroeconomic indices pointing in the right direction, coupled with the creation of one of the most business-friendly environments in Africa, he described Ghana as a safe haven for investments, and encouraged members of the UAE private sector to invest in Ghana.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo told Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that his Government has embarked on aggressive public private partnership programme to attract investment in the development of the country’s critical infrastructure needs, especially road and railway infrastructure.

“We have resolved to build a progressive and prosperous country, and are drawing inspiration from the success story of countries like the United Arab Emirates. We have also decided to walk hand-in-hand with the private sector and the business community in this journey,” the President added.

On his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised President Akufo-Addo for the tremendous progress the country has made over the last three years, since he assumed the reins of office, resulting in Ghana being one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

He assured his Ghanaian counterpart of enhancing trade and investment co-operation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended, on the part of the UAE, by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Khalifa Yousef Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana; and Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The delegation accompanying President Akufo-Addo included Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration; Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President; Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE; Francis Asenso-Boakye, Deputy Chief of Staff, and a number of other officials.

BY DGN Online