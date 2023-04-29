Ghana Water To Spill Weija Dam

The management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has served notice to the public, especially citizens living downstream of the Weija Dam, of its intention to begin spillage of excess water from the dam any time soon.

According to GWCL, the level of the Dam as of Friday April 28, 2023 is 46ft, 1ft below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft hence the need to spill excess water with the onset of the rains.

In a statement, the GWCL said the dam levels are monitored on an hourly basis and the GWCL will not hesitate to open the spill gates, should the level go above 46.5ft, so as not to compromise the integrity of the dam and to avert any disaster, it added.

The Management of GWCL indicated it is by this release sounding a word of caution to inhabitants downstream to evacuate the area to forestall any eventuality.

The Municipal Assembly has also been informed to desilt the estuary to enable easy flow of the water into the sea and to clear heaps of refuse along the course of the river.

“The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), National Security, Chiefs of Weija, Ogblogo, Tetegu, Weija, Gbawe, opinion leaders and all stakeholders including institutions and organizations who have properties downstream have been informed of the development and current situation at the dam.

“The communities likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope and surrounding communities.

“Management of GWCL expects that the public will be supportive in this exercise to avoid a reoccurrence of the disaster that has occurred in the past,” the statement said.

By Vincent Kubi