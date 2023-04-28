Gabby Sues Frimpong-Boateng GHC10m For Defamation

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has dragged former Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng to an Accra High Court for defamation.

A writ of summons issued by Mr Otchere-Darko sighted by DGN Online stated that, Prof Frimpong-Boateng has used words that are defamatory and libelous against him.

He is, therefore, demanding GH¢10 million in general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for libel uttered by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

Additionally, he is again demanding an apology and a retraction from the renowned heart surgeon.

He is further seeking a perpetual injunction, restraining the defendant whether by his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words against him.

This followed the content of a report in relation to activities embarked on by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) which was authored by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

After serving as the Committee’s Chairman, Prof Frimpong-Boateng on Friday, March 19, 2021 authored the report to the Chief of Staff after months of the dissolution of the Committee.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng cited Mr Otchere-Darko for calling him once to defend a mining firm – Heritage Imperial – owned by one Donald Entsuah.

“What saddened me most was when Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko called to defend a company that was actively destroying the environment, especially the forests and River Offin in the Apaprama and Kobro Forests,” Prof Frimpong-Boateng stated.

But Gabby explained that he was only working as a legal representative of the firm.

“After listening to the words of Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko,” the cardio surgeon hit back, “I became sad for Ghana.”

“I wondered what happened to us to get to this state, where a person who is supposed to be a lawyer to a mining company exhibited such industrial-scale ignorance about mining laws and regulations.”

It is as a result of this allegations among others that Mr. Otchere-Darko has instituted a suit against Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

By Vincent Kubi