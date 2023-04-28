Otumfuo To Grace King Charles Coronation

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu Asantehene, will grace the coronation of His Majesty King Charles II and Her Majesty The Queen Consort in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Lady Julia.

Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe who will assemble at Westminster Abbey for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years, according to a press release signed by Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, detailing the invitation extended to the Asantehene.

Before the Coronation, Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will be receivéd by King Charles in private audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023.

They will also attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi