Ghanaian Artistes Deserve Diplomatic Passports- Anne Sophie

Anne Sophie Avé

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has said some Ghanaian musicians deserved to be issued with diplomatic passports.

In a tweet on Sunday, she argued that their contributions to promoting the country on the global stage are far more exceptional than that of the country’s ambassadors.

Among the musicians she listed in this category include; Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, and King Promise.

She tweeted, “Ghana, you should give these guys diplomatic passports: they put Ghana to the world better than even the best ambassadors could in a lifetime. @sarkodie @stonebwoy @blacksherif_@shattawalegh @r2bees @IamKingPromise.”

Anne Sophie during her time as Ambassador of France used to lead a campaign in pushing Ghanaian music and musicians in France. The new call is no doubt her new way of supporting the artistes.