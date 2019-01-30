Ghanaian Doctors Abroad Coming Home

President Akufo-Addo in a group photograph with members of the delegation from the Physician Foundation from North America

A group of highly-trained Ghanaian medical professionals living in North America have finally decided to come back home to help in effective healthcare delivery.

Operating under the name Ghana Physicians & Surgeons Foundation of North America, with a membership made up of 1,500 specialists, the group says they aim to leverage their expertise, in partnership with the private sector.

The idea is to make Ghana the first sub-Saharan country to have a modernised healthcare system that would cater for all health needs of not only to its citizens, but that which would attract other nationals.

The decision was announced by the first president of the foundation, Prof. Elijah Paintsil, when the leadership of the group, together with members of the America Intercontinental Healthcare Group, paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House yesterday.

Prof. Paintsil, who is a professor at the Yale University, indicated that the group wants to give back to Ghana; the country that nurtured their career.

“We want to play our part in the development of Ghana. We have acquired skills that Ghana needs, and we need to bring those skills set to bear on the healthcare system in the country,” he said.

He, thus, sought the president’s intervention to make their vision a reality, with a conviction that their efforts would contribute to the president’s vision of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’, which the foundation has bought into.

“We have been observing from the sidelines and we like your leadership style. We want to share with you a legacy you can leave behind, and that is a modernised healthcare,” Prof. Paintsil pointed out.

An obviously elated President Akufo-Addo told members of the foundation that “your mission is an excellent one, exceptionally positive and progressive.”

For that reason, he said, “I have no difficulty in accepting the offer, because this is something of great benefit and I am very prepared to facilitate the idea because it is useful and beneficial, as it would improve the healthcare situation in the country.

The president added that the quality of the Ghanaian medical personnel, both home and abroad, was never in doubt, and that if those in the diaspora marry their vast expertise with their local counterparts, Ghana would be a better place.

He, therefore, promised to do whatever it takes to ensure that whatever intentions they have for the country comes to fruition.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent P