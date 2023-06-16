Ghana’s Economy Bouncing Back– IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has acknowledged that Ghana’s economy is showing signs of stabilisation, just a month after the approval of a $3 million extended credit facility.

Stéphane Roudet, who led the IMF staff team,

after the IMF Mission concluded its latest visit to Ghana, from Thursday, June 8 to June 15, cited softening inflation, an increase in international reserves, and a less volatile exchange rate as some of the positive indicators they observed during their recent visit to Ghana.

“Against a complex global economic backdrop, the Ghanaian economy is showing signs of stabilization, with softening inflation, an increase in international reserves, and a less volatile exchange rate, ” he explained.

The IMF Mission also met with several key officials, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to discuss recent macroeconomic developments and take stock of the authorities’ progress in meeting their commitments under the Fund-supported program.

“We also took stock of the authorities’ progress in meeting key commitments under the Fund-supported programme,” Mr Roudet added.

Overall, the IMF’s observations indicate positive progress in Ghana’s economy.

By Vincent Kubi