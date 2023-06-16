State Protocol Boss Gets New Post

President Akufo-Addo, presenting an Instrument of Appointment to Samuel Yao Kumah at the Jubilee House. Picture by Gifty Ama Lawson

The Director of State Protocol, Samuel Yao Kumah, has been appointed Ghana’s High Commissioner to Australia.

This came to light when he was sworn and issued his letters of credence alongside five other career diplomats Wednesday evening at the Jubilee House.

The rest are Doris Adzo Denyo Brese, Ambassador to Czech Republic, Mohammed Habib Idris, Ambassador to Kuwait, Kingsford Amoako, Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Michael Entsie, Ambassador to Libya and Alex Owiredu Adu, Ambassador to Niger.

President Akufo-Addo administered the oaths of allegiance, office and secrecy to the six envoys.

In his speech, the President singled out Ambassador Kumah for special mention, commending him for his exceptional services as the Director of State Protocol for the last three (3) years.

“He has been at my side since he assumed this role some three years ago during which time he has served with commitment, competence, diligence, honesty, humility and integrity,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

For this reason, he said, “I am extremely sad to see him go, but at the same time, happy to see that his decades of service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he once served as Chief of Protocol for three years, has today been rewarded with the highest position available at the Ministry.”

To all the envoys, he noted that their appointments has come at a time of great significance in the global space where all countries are working to return themselves to a state of normalcy following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which effect has been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ghana, according to the President, has started the process of recovery with the securing of the US$ 3 billion extended credit facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was therefore hopeful about the country coming out of the woods sooner than expected.

President Akufo-Addo therefore charged the envoys to ensure that at their various duty posts, they pursue the interests of the country to support government’s efforts aimed at ensuring economic growth and development.

On his own and on behalf of his colleague envoys, Samuel Yao Kumah expressed appreciation to the President for finding it pleasing and worthy to appoint them to their positions.

“We are taking on our new assignment at a critical juncture in world history characterised by rise in geopolitical tensions, weakening of multi-literalism and the failing global financial situation.

“Fortunately, you have set the agenda for us. We will therefore leverage on this to seek the enlightened self interest of Ghana in our diplomatic demarche,” High Commissioner John Kumah said.

He thus assured “we will forge closer ties and collaboration with all of Ghana’s bi-lateral partners, drive foreign investments into Ghana and foster greater links with the diaspora community and ensure the protection of all Ghanaians who reside in the various jurisdictions to which we have been posted.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent