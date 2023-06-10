Ghana’s Strongest Contender Meets World’s Strongest Man

Tovieku (L) poses with Biby

World’s strongest man, Iron Biby, on June 3, 2023 met Evans Tovieku, a contender in the ‘Ghana’s Strongest’ 2023 competition.

Tovieku was also recognised as the strongest man in the Ahafo region in 2016 and the Ashanti Region in 2018.

Biby, who is a Burkinabe, holds the World Log Lift champion in 2018 and 2019. He also holds the Guinness World Record for the most overhead presses (per person) in a minute.

He is a world record holder of 229 kg log lift, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, September 18, 2021.

He was in Ghana over the weekend when Tovieku and other hopefuls paid him a visit in his hotel in Accra, as well as the current ‘Ghana’s Strongest’ men, Godfred Akolbila and Abass Salu.

The encounter with the World Champion was thrilling. The youthful stars were given some advice by Iron Biby, who exhorted them to put in more effort because bigger things were in store for them.

Tovieku hopes to be crowned Ghana’s Strongest this year and his performance so far is very encouraging.

A member of Tovieku’s management team, Boateng Ameyaw, indicated that he wouldn’t be shocked if Evans wins this year’s edition of Ghana’s Strongest, adding that his perseverance and hard work is gradually paying off.

Biby placed first at World Power Lifting Championship (junior class, 2014), both in bench press (217.5 kg) and dead lift (307.5 kg) at age 22.

In 2018, he placed fourth at Giants Live World Tour Finals Manchester and African Record 213 kg Log Lift Personal Best 2018.

Again, he placed first at the World Log Lift Championship 2018 (213 kg) as well as third place in Ultimate Strongman Junior World Championships.

He placed fifth in Giants Live World Tour Finals Manchester 2019.

On July 18, 2020, he posted an unofficial overhead lift of 260 kg (573,3 lbs), 217 kg/477.4 lb Axle Press (World Record) – performed at the 2021 Strongman Classic at Royal Albert Hall.

From The Sports Desk