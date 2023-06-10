First Batch Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia

Joy and satisfaction at the safe arrival of the first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims in Saudi city of Madina.

The Ghanaian pilgrims made up 429, who had undergone thorough screening and health checks in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, arrived in Saudi Arabia on a chartered flight.

More flights from the Northern sector are expected to also touch down.

Alhaji Farouk Hamza, Executive Secretary of the Hajj Board, speaking to reporters in Tamale, expressed his satisfaction with the smooth arrival of the pilgrims and praised the board officials who had worked tirelessly to ensure their safe journey.

He also revealed that more flights are expected to arrive from the Northern sector in the coming days, with a total of 2,500 pilgrims expected to perform this year’s hajj.

The Ghanaian envoy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Counsel General were also on hand to receive the pilgrims upon their arrival, along with members of the Ghana Hajj Board.

The pilgrims will spend the next few days in Madina before proceeding to Makkah, where they will perform the holy rites of the hajj.

The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to the Islamic holy site of Makkah that is mandatory for all able-bodied Muslims who can afford the trip. It is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, with millions of pilgrims from around the globe converging on the holy city each year.

By Vincent Kubi