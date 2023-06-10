Bawumia Has Never Held British Or Any Other Citizenship- Spokesperson

Attempts by the opposition National Democratic Congress to entangle Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in a citizenship row has backfired.

The NDC is floating an allegation that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia holds a British citizenship, creating an impression that he is not fit for the position he is occupying.

However an Aide to the vice president says the accusations are false and baseless.

According to the spokesperson to the vice president, Dr. Gideon Boako his boss never held British citizenship, or any other citizenship for that matter.

“These claims are nothing but a desperate attempt to tarnish the Vice President’s reputation,” Dr. Boako wrote.

The rumors about Dr. Bawumia’s citizenship status began circulating on social media earlier this week. Some individuals claimed that the Vice President had obtained British citizenship while working in the United Kingdom on the secondment from the Bank of Ghana, and that he had never renounced it.

The allegations were further given an oxygen by a former diplomat, Sam Pee Yelley, claiming that the vice president is yet to renounce his citizenship.

However, Dr. Boako’s statement has put these claims to rest. He explained that Dr. Bawumia has always maintained his Ghanaian citizenship and has never held any other citizenship.

“Dr. Bawumia is a proud Ghanaian who has always been committed to serving his country. He has never held any other citizenship and he remains fully committed to the development and progress of Ghana,” Dr. Boako said.

The statement has been welcomed by Ghanaians who have been following the rumors with interest. Many have praised Dr. Bawumia for his loyalty to Ghana and his commitment to public service.

Dr. Bawumia was elected Vice President of Ghana in 2016, and he has been serving in that capacity ever since.

He is widely regarded as a competent and effective leader, with a deep understanding of economic issues.

The Vice President has not yet commented on the rumors about his citizenship status, but Dr. Boako’s statement is expected to put the matter to rest.

It remains to be seen whether any further allegations will be made against Dr. Bawumia in the future.

By Vincent Kubi