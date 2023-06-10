Judicial Service Sacks Tema Court Registrar Sabastian Agbo

Sebastian Agbo has been dismissed from the Judicial Service of Ghana on 18th May 2023 for fraudulently preparing 30 Court orders, as reported by a notice of dismissal dated Wednesday, June 7, 2023, signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo.

The notice advised people not to deal with Mr Agbo as a staff of the Judicial Service. In case he is approached by anyone, it is done at their own peril.

The Supreme Court had referred Mr Agbo to the Chief Justice earlier for investigations in a case over the estate of a deceased pastor.

Additionally, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, who presided over the estate case in 2022 and now a Justice of the Court of Appeal, was also referred for an investigation.

The Supreme Court made this decision after granting a certiorari application which quashed the decision of Justice Ankamah that struck out a caveat challenging the letters of administration for the sharing of the properties in the estate of the late Rev Emmanuel Dorgbadzi.

Moreover, the highest court of the land prohibited Justice Ankamah and the Registrar of the High Court from ever dealing with the case.

The Supreme Court further questioned the values of the properties in the estate listed in the letter of administration, describing them as undervalued and deceptive.

The court also referred the interested parties in the certiorari application who filed the letter of administration at the Tema High Court as well as their lawyers to the CJ.

The case has cast a slur on the integrity of the judicial system, as per the unanimous decision of the five-member panel of the Supreme Court.

Read the notice below

By Vincent Kubi