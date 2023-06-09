Kaywa Breaks Silence On Mr. Drew

Kaywa and Mr Drew

Music producer Kaywa has said his record label Highly Spiritual had future plans for its ex-signee, Mr Drew but they had to let it go because the artiste had different plans after their contract ended.

Drew recently announced his departure from Highly Spiritual Music, indicating that he needed a change.

“Everyone wants growth; you can’t stay in one place for a long while. It is more about moving ahead,” he reportedly said on TV3.

Kaywa, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual Music broke his silence on why Mr. Drew left, saying that he wished he stayed.

“Mr. Drew exhausted his five-year deal with Highly Spiritual. But we thought we still had the strength to still work with him, but he said he wanted to look in a different direction, so we allowed him to go,” he told Hitz Fm.

“Giving up is not part of the plans of the label. I have not been taught to give up when chasing my dreams,” he added suggesting they didn’t give up on Drew.