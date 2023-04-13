Ghanasco Students Practice Open Defecation

The newly built toilet at Ghanasco

Students of the Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) in the Northern region, have been compelled to practice open defecation due to the lack of toilet facilities in the school.

However, two newly built toilet facilities in the school has been locked up due to lack of water.

The situation has resulted in some students falling sick and being hospitalized for diarrhea, Typhoid fever among other diseases.

“I am not surprise because this bush here is where we defecate and we sit outside here to eat our dinning food so definitely a fly can carry any substance into our food. I am not the only student a lot of us fall sick because of the open defecation,” a student said.

The Headmaster of Ghanasco, Mahama Douglas in an interview with Daily Guide, said that the lack of toilet facilities is a challenge in most senior high schools in the region.

“One of the biggest problem we have as heads of schools is toilet, we always ask for toilets, they will construct the toilet for us and it comes without water connections and so that means it’s better to rather construct the KVIP type of toilet because the seater needs water and so if there’s no water they become white elephants because once you construct it without water it becomes useless.”

He admitted that in most boarding schools, toilets facilities are not enough for the student population which results in students engaging in open defecation.

“In most boarding schools… you will realize that the students outnumber the facilities and that’s when they do open defecation so for open defecation it’s everywhere go around the boarding schools they are there.”

Mr. Douglas however assured that should the contract of the newly built facility complete his work by installing access to water in the facilities it will be opened for student’s usage.

He however lamented that the only toilet facility in the school is being shared with the Kukuo community due to the lack of fence wall.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale