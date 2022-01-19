GHS Reviews De-isolation Period Downwards

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reviewed the de-isolation period for Covid-19 patients from the initial 14 days to 7 days after testing positive.

“All patients on home isolation, de-isolation will be 7 days after testing positive,” the Director General, GHS said when he took his turn at the Ministry of Information Meet the Press Series in Accra.

He noted that all hospitalised patients without symptoms will de-isolate 10 days after testing positive.

“In cases of high or moderate Risk Exposure to someone infected with Covid-19, affected person will stay at home/self-quarantine until day 5 after last exposure. If symptoms develop, the person will be tested for Covid-19,” he said.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said for negative test result, the person can resume normal activities on day 5 however, where the test is positive, the person will stay isolate until day 7 after last exposure.

Travel Vaccination Requirements

He announced that Ghanaians and resident foreigners who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated are now exempted from requirement for full vaccinations before traveling to Ghana.

They would nonetheless be offered vaccination on arrival failing which the passenger will undergo mandatory quarantine for 7 days (at the cost to the passenger)

“All other cases will be considered on case-by-case basis. Home management teams be strengthened to ensure strict compliance with the home management protocols by eligible person,” he said.

Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded more deaths related to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 1,364.

According to the latest management update by the GHS, active cases of Covid-19 have declined to 4,185 after 290 new infections were recorded by the health authority.

Also, clinical recoveries stand at 149,693 with total confirmed cases now at 155,242. Deaths related to the infection are now 1,364 as at January 16, 2022.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri