GHS To Deploy Health Officers To Voter Registration Centres

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will be providing healthcare support at the various voter registration centres as the Electoral Commission (EC) begins the compilation of a new register on Tuesday, June 30.

In view of that, the GHS has directed its Regional Directors to dedicate health staff to all published registration centres for the exercise.

Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, in a statement, said “As part of mitigating measures to prevent further spread of the disease, you are by this letter directed to assign and post dedicated health staff to each of the centres as per the attached list of published registration centres.”

According to the statement, the health staff at the centres will primarily be responsible for sensitizing the potential registrants, on the Covid-19 protocols, taking their body temperatures, ensuring mandatory use of nose mask, social distancing and hygiene protocols.

They are also to make necessary referrals when necessary.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye further urged the Regional Health Directors to step up community engagement and sensitization activities on Covid-19 protocols within their respective regions.

“For further information or clarification, Regional Directors should liaise with their respective counterparts in the Regional Offices of the Electoral Commission, ” the statement said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri