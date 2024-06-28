Gideon Boako Gains Ground In Tano North

Dr. Gideon Boako

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has garnered substantial support in his constituency ahead of the December 7 elections.

Dr. Boako, who also serves as the spokesperson for the NPP flagbearer and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has been actively involved in development projects aimed at improving the lives of his constituents.

Dr. Boako’s campaign, marked by tangible contributions to the community, has resonated deeply with the people of Tano North. His efforts include graveling several key roads, donating essential supplies to schools, and providing resources to constituency executives. These initiatives have not only showcased his commitment to development but have also endeared him to a wide range of voters.

In a recent statement, Dr. Boako passionately appealed to the residents of Tano North, saying, “Let us join forces to build a brighter future for Tano North. I ask for your support and vote in the upcoming elections. Together, we can make a difference and create a prosperous Tano North for all.”

The youth, in particular, have rallied behind Dr. Boako, viewing him as the best candidate to address their concerns and drive progress in the Constituency. Many young voters believe that his dynamic approach and proven track record of leadership position him as the ideal representative for Tano North in parliament.

“Dr. Boako has shown us that he is dedicated to making real changes in our community. His projects have already started to improve our lives, and we believe he is the right person to lead us into a brighter future,” one of the youth said.

Dr. Boako’s influence extends beyond infrastructure and donations; his vision for Tano North includes creating more educational and employment opportunities for the youth, improving healthcare services, and enhancing overall quality of life in the constituency. His comprehensive plan for development has won him admiration and confidence from a broad spectrum of the community.

As the election approaches, the groundswell of support for Dr. Boako continues to grow. Constituents are hopeful that his leadership will bring about the necessary changes to foster sustainable development and economic growth in Tano North.

A Daily Guide Report