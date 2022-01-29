GIPC Hosts Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany

Gina Ama Blay

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, hosted Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, H. E. Gina Ama Blay.

The two officials had a fruitful discussion, touching on the value of partnerships and how Ghana and Germany can further deepen trade and investment ties.

The GIPC’s Diaspora Investment Desk and Research Team were also present to offer suggestions on how Ghana can better engage with the German diaspora.

H.E. Gina Blay commended the Centre for its efforts and impressive working environment.