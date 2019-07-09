GIPC, Malta Sign Trade Agreement

Messrs Micheal Grech and Yofi Grant exchanging the document



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malta Enterprise.

Enterprise is Malta’s economic development agency tasked with attracting new foreign direct investments as well as facilitating the growth of existing operations.

The MoU was signed on 24th June 2019 in Accra.

The MoU empowered both parties to set up a strategic think-tank composed of officers from both agencies and partnered stakeholders who would devise a three year strategy covering areas of mutual interest.

Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant, signed on behalf of GIPC while Micheal Grech, Director of Malta Enterprise signed on behalf of his agency.

Under the MoU, GIPC and Malta Enterprise would collaborate in setting up information sharing mechanisms by regularly exchanging information on economic and trade updates, laws and regulations, policy measures, industrial standards and trends, market analysis reports, exhibitions and forums, trade leads as well as investment projects in Ghana and Malta.

They would also organise business delegations related to trade and or investment to the country of either party as well as support and assist visiting business delegations organised by the other party.

Both parties have agreed to co-host various events including economic and trade policy dialogues between government agencies and business delegations in both countries, among others.

The signing of the MoU follows the State Visit to Malta on 26th March 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, where he held bilateral talks with his Maltese counterpart, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

The Maltese President was one of the first foreign leaders to pay an official visit to Ghana, under the current administration.

Her visit took place on 26th July, 2017.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri