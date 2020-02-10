GIS Boss Convoy In Crash At Suhum; Abandons Injured Passengers

The Comptroller General of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi’s convoy caused accident under the Suhum – Overhead on the Accra to Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region Sunday evening.

The accident reportedly happened at 4:35 pm.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to DGN Online, said the GIS boss was in his official vehicle and another escort with two motorcades from Kumasi heading towards Accra.

According to the eyewitness, Mr Takyi’s convoy was on top speed and upon approaching the Suhum Overhead roundabout, the motorcade stopped in the middle of the road.

The motor riders immediately stopped a private car driver who was following the convoy.

Mr Takyi who reportedly got angry alighted from his vehicle and confronted the private car driver.

While the confrontation was ongoing in the middle of the road, a trailer carrying a 40 footer container with registration number GW- 102 -13 from Kumasi to Accra on top speed in an attempt to stop failed its brake and crashed into two private vehicles ahead of him.

The mangled vehicles belong to one Chinese man and a certain staff of the Immigration Service who was also from Kumasi heading to Accra.

The trailer driver and his mate sustained injuries and were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital.

They were receiving treatment at the emergency centre as at the time of filing this report.

The Immigration boss reportedly drove off after the accident without attending to the wounded.

The trailer suddenly blocked the Kumasi to Accra road, causing vehicular traffic.

The situation forced the drivers to drive through the Overhead which has not been commissioned for public use.

A towing vehicle was deployed to the scene to tow the mangled trailer from the road at the time of filing this report.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum