Bawumia Headlines Gov’t Townhall Meeting For 2020

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is headlining the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government’s Townhall Meeting For the year 2020.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made this known to the media at a press briefing on Sunday in Accra.

According to him, the meeting will focus on the fulfillment of the promises of the Government made ahead of the 2016 elections.

He noted the Townhall Meeting will kick off on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Kumasi.

He recounted that in the 2016 Manifesto of the NPP Government, the party committed to some 388 promises.

The Minister noted that the meeting will focus on updating Ghanaians on the fulfillment of those promises.

He said the theme for the Meeting is : Accounting to the people: achievements of Government from 2017 to date.

The meeting, he said, will give a bullet-to-bullet information on the achievements of the Government, adding that individuals from the academia, political parties, among others have been invited for the meeting.

The meeting is taking place in the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He said the President tasked the office Vice President to produce empirical data on the implementation of these promises, saying the Townhall Meeting exercise will be heavily data driven.

Government organized similar townhall meetings last year.

BY Melvin Tarlue