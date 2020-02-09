First Lady Urges Strategic Partnerships To Meet SDGs

First Lady Rebecca Akufo- Addo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo- Addo has called for strong strategic partnerships as a means to guarantee healthy lives and wellbeing for all children in Ghana’s quest to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on children.

According to her, since the Sustainable Development Goals were rolled out, the need for stronger partnerships has become more pertinent because it provides opportunities to access a broader range of resources, expertise and competitive advantage.

” Strategic partnerships provide opportunities to access a broader range of resources and expertise and provides competitive advantage in a world that has increasingly become competitive,” she said.

Mrs. Akufo- Addo added that strategic partnerships will also provide access to additional resources and enable us to reach more children.

Speaking at the Annual General and Scientific Meeting of Paediatrics Society of Ghana on the theme: ” Building partnership to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3″, the First Lady said “We can not prevent deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age by 2030 if we keep relying on our strength alone.”

“How else would preventable deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age be ended by 2030 if the status quo remains?” She quizzed.

Mrs. Akufo- Addo also took the opportunity to charge all stakeholders to be focused, truthful and accountable since partners do not come easily.

She pointed out the “need to be focused, truthful and accountable. Partners don’t come knocking at your doors. You need to identify like- minded networks, who are equally committed to cause of children”

Participants were enthused at what they described “as spirited performance by the First Lady towards maternal and child care and made particular reference to the

Paediatric lntensive Care Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Mother and Baby Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.