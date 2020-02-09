NaCCA Boss Files Nomination For Kwesimintsim Seat

Dr. Armah submitting his nomination form to the constituency chair of Kwesimintsim

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has successfully filed his nomination to contest the Kwesimintsim Constituency primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) .

He filed barely 24 hours after picking forms at the Kwesimintsim Constituency office on Thursday.

Dr. Armah was in the company of some past and present party executives, council of elders, polling station executives, party supporters as well as some friends and well-wishers when he submitted the forms.

In the presence of the constituency Chairman and other constituency executives, Dr Armah promised to run a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks and insults.

He also assured the executives of his readiness to avail himself to the constituency executive committee for a meeting with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) to fashion out modalities on how to make the party more resolute and united after the primaries.

It is still not clear how many people will be contesting the primary for the Kwesimintsim Constituency which has been a safe seat for the governing NPP.

The winner of the primaries is expected to retain the seat for the Party.

Pundits have predicted a two horse-race between the incumbent Joseph Mensah and the NaCCA boss ahead of the primaries scheduled to be held on April 25 with the latter deemed to be slightly on top according to survey conducted by the Crusading Guide newspaper.

The aspirants are expected to be vetted from February 28, 2020, to March 8, 2020.

Ahead of the vetting, Dr Armah has expressed hope of beating the incumbent Member of Parliament and retaining the seat for the NPP.

“Voters in the constituency, particularly members of the NPP which holds the seat, appear to have lost faith in the current leadership and there have been several calls for new leadership,” he said shortly after filing his nomination, adding, “I bring to this race a ray of hope and the opportunity to influence the lives of the people of Kwesimintsim.”

As a native of the constituency and a party member for many years, Dr Armah said he understood the plight and concerns of the people so well and will spare no effort at resolving the challenges.

In a rally-like atmosphere amidst drumming and dancing after submitting the forms, Dr Prince Armah assured the delegates and the constituency as a whole of his determination to do more in uplifting the standards of education, improve economic livelihoods and give back to the community what Kwesimintsim has given growing up.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri