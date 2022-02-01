GIS Calls For Inter-Security Services Cooperation

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has called for permanent cooperation among the security services in protecting the country’s frontiers in the face of insurgencies in neighbouring countries.

The sector commander in charge of Bono Region, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), Eric Afari made the call last week during a Thanksgiving Service at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Sunyani to express gratitude to God for his protection.

The short service attended by officers and men of the GIS from across the region also saw personnel from sister security organisations, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Army, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), National Security and regional security council members and workers of the Regional Coordinating Council also in attendance.

“Let me seize this opportunity to call for closer collaboration among the security agencies as we confront contemporary security challenges and threats from within and the external environment.

“It is a fact that no single security agency is self-sufficient and has all the required resources to singularly tackle the multiple security challenges that we face today. This underscores the need to foster closer collaboration from the strategic to the actual to deal with the situation,” he said.

Explaining his thoughts, he said this form of cooperation should be formalised and made a permanent feature of the national security architecture.

He assured Ghanaians that the GIS backed by the army is on high alert to control cross-border crimes and ready to stop insurgents from entering the country.

He charged his men, especially those living in border areas, to live in peace with residents to enable them to gather important intelligence from them.

The sermon was delivered by the resident pastor Reverend Sam Foster Kwakye under the theme: “My Thanksgiving and My Praise to God for His Mercies and Grace.”

According to him, the Lord has been kind to individual members of the GIS and the country as a whole by protecting them from the kind of unrest in neighbouring countries.

He thanked God and prayed for protection for sector commanders in charge of the various border stations such as Sampa, Kofi Badukrom, Nkrankwanta, Atunaa Wenchi, Berekum Kwame Oseikrom to give them strength and wisdom to continue to watch the borders.

Intercessory prayers were offered for the president and cabinet, the legislature, the judiciary and all those who take decision for the wellbeing of the country. The officers including the commander danced and worshiped the Lord for His mercies.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani