GIS holds annual Thanksgiving service

Kwame Asuah Takyi dancing with some officers

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), last Friday held its annual Thanksgiving service to celebrate God’s faithfulness and protection throughout the year.

The Thanksgiving service, held at the forecourt of the Ghana Immigration Service headquarters in Accra under the theme “Thank you God of restoration” also brought together management, staff and some civilians from some parts of the country.

GIS band opened the service with Praises and Worship while the Religious Affairs unit also offered both muslim and christian prayers for the staff, leadership of the country, sister security agencies among others.

Management and staff from various units adorned in their colourful uniform led by the Comptroller General, Kwame Asuah Takyi could not hide thier joy at the event but to join the GIS band and inspirational choir as they danced and sang in unison with various songs such as “Asem papa bi a mate, W’ayeyi re nsada, Okora yemu, among several others.

It was not only a moment of praise and thanksgiving to God for seeing them through another year but also a significant event where the Comptroller-General was also honoured by the staff.

Chief Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of

Public Affairs on behalf of his colleagues expressed appreciation to Kwame Asuah Takyi when he presented a portrait to him for his cordial relations and support for personnel of the service.

Immigration ladies Association (IMMILAC), also presented two souvenirs to the Comptroller-General for continuosly supporting them to improve the well being of the ladies over the years.

Chaplain of GIS, Chief Supt. Michael Baakwaw delivering a sermon with supporting verses from the scriptures in Joel chapter 2 asked the staff not to be discouraged by the difficulties they faced in 2023 but rather remain steadfast and thank God for the numerous blessings that abound in the coming year.

Ibrahim Imam Haafiz, Deputy Supt. of Immigration who espoused on some verses from the Holy book of Qur’an also urged them to love one another as a key commandment from God and eschew all forms of negative behaviour such as backbiting, greediness which has the tendency to undermine their relationship with God.

In his end-of-year message, the Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi first commended the staff for their commitment in ensuring the safety of the country’s borders as well as facilitating lawful travel and migration.

He said “I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering dedication and professionalism in the discharge of your duties”.

According to him, though the Service faced some challenges especially in losing 33 of their personnel, it also made some remarkable progress which was worth celebrating.

Lawyer Asuah Takyi further paid tribute to some gallant service men who diligently served the country even at the peril of their lives to save some colleagues who were attacked by some unknown assailants at Bawku.

He however assured the public of its commitment to fulfill their shared goals of ensuring safety, and security of the country’s borders at all times inspite of the challenges.

While thanking President Akufo Addo, the Interior Minister, members of the GIS Council and other stakeholders, the Comptroller-General also urged the staff to work with renewed enthusiasm and commitment to uphold the values that defined them as officers.

“Together, we will continue to live in harmony and protect our borders, facilitate legal migration and contribute to the prosperity and security of our dear motherland Ghana”. he added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah