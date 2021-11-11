GIS Issues Recruitment Fraud Alert

Kwame Asuah Takyi – Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS)

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has issued an alert over fraudulent activities regarding its enlistment process by some members of the public.

According to a letter signed Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, all applicants who qualified and partook in the aptitude test stage are yet to be called for the next stage of the enlistment process.

“Applicants are therefore to ignore any message directing them to report to the Immigration Service Academy and Training School to begin training, including reports that the Service is issuing admission letters or conducting medical examination of the ongoing enlistment should ignore messages directing them report to the academy to begin training.

They should be mindful of fraudsters on social media directing them to pay various sums of monies for special protocol placement into the GIS, and report all such persons to the Police,” it added.

The GIS assured applicants and the public that the recruitment process is fair and transparent, giving equal opportunity to all applicants to be considered for placement into the GIS.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri