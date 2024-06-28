GIS Officers Undertake Standard Procedure Training

Participants in a group photograph with the CGI, management members and reps from the ICMPD

Seventy-seven officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) are currently undergoing a training workshop on the services Strategic Plan and Standard Operating Procedures in Accra.

A statement issued and signed on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 by the Director of Public Affairs, Chief Supt. Michael Amoako Atta said, the five-day sensitisation workshop would help the officers own the document in order to implement them effectively.

The Comptroller General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, in his opening address, appealed to the officers to participate actively and contribute towards achieving the Strategic Plan, which is implemented in phases.

“As you know, the seven-year Strategic Plan (2023-2029) is being implemented in two-year phases, and the first Action Plan is virtually concluded,” he stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the Government of Denmark for sponsoring the programme under the ‘Strengthening Migration Management in Ghana (SMMIG)’ project which ends next month, while thanking the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) for implementing the project successfully.

For her part, Project Manager for ICMPD, Madam Amala Obiokoye Nwalor, encouraged officers to utilise and familiarise themselves with the Standard Operating Procedures and Action Plan in order to work effectively.

According to the Director of Public Affairs, the workshop is being replicated simultaneously across other Regional Commands and will include presentations on achievements under the previous Strategic Plan, the process of drafting the present plan, its content, and draft of revised Standard Operating Procedures.

That, he mentioned, will help officers of all levels understand the strategic direction of the service and its Standard Operating Procedures in order to contribute effectively to achieving the plan through hard work and professionalism.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah