GJA Holds AGM On October 23

Roland Affail Monney

The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association has announced that this year’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Ghana International Press Centre.

The Meeting is in pursuant to Article 34(a) (ii) of the GJA Constitution, which is the highest decision-making body of the Association, to be convened by the Natinal Executive in the first quarter of each year.

The meeting was postponed to October 23, 2020, due to the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions by the President Akufo-Addo, in March 2020, and in the desire to uphold the rule of law and ensure public health safety

A statement signed by Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary of GJA copied to the Ghana News Agency said the AGM would discuss the General Secretary’s Annual Report

The meeting would also discuss the audited accounts of the Association to be presented by the National Treasurer, deliberate on reports and audited financial accounts of the Ghana International Press Centre, which shall be presented by the Director of the GIPC.

The rest are regional reports and any other matter which the National Council or a member may raise.

The statement said all members in good standing were entitled to attend the AGM, stressing that members in good standing, with the exception of honorary and student members, shall have the right to vote at the meeting.

“While assuring members of holding the AGM strictly under COVID-19 safety protocols, the National EXecutives wishes to remind all that the AGM is the highest decision-making body of the GJA for which reason members must endeavour to attend”.

GNA