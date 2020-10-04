Chinese Commits Suicide In Osu Casino

Osu police have begun investigations into circumstances that led to the death of a 27 year old male Chinese national at a casino behind the Shell filling station at Osu Oxford Street in Accra.

He was found hanging in the bathroom of Casino Galaxy Saturday dawn around 5am by a female manager of the casino who is also a Chinese national.

It is unclear, what may have caused him to take his life but witnesses claim the deceased spent all his money on the game at the casino without winning.

Witnesses said he borrowed money from the management of the Casino to play again in an attempt to redeem his money but lost again.

However, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge when contacted said around 7:30 am of Saturday, October 3, 2020, a Chinese national reported to the police that the same day at about 5:30 am, she woke up and discovered that his compatriot had hanged himself in their bathroom.

She said the police proceeded to the scene together with crime scene experts and found the deceased in a sitting position in the bathroom.

“Further investigation gathered was that when the complainant sighted the scene, she raised an alarm attracting others who rushed to his rescue but they realised he was already dead.”

DSP Tenge said the scene was inspected and after their preliminary investigation, the body was conveyed to the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

She said the deceased relations living in the country have since been contacted to assist the police with their investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

