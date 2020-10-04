NDC Youth Organiser Dies In Gory Crash

Isaac Kojo Nsiah

The Deputy youth organizer of the NDC in the Bono East Region, Isaac Kojo Nsiah, has died in a gory car crash.

The crash, according to reports, occurred on Saturday, October 3, 2020 around the Techiman Tollbooth.

Reports say three persons who were involved in the crash are on admission at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

The three are: Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, Bono Regional Youth Organizer, who who swore over his dead body that EC new register would not happen and that a new register was compiled he should be castrated; Bilal Muazu Sulemana; Bono East Regional Youth Organizer and Rashid Ahmed; Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer.

According to reports, the crash occurred when they returning from a party function in Kintampo South Constituency.

NDC’s National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, is said to have announced the crash late Saturday.

By Melvin Tarlue