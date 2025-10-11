Global Educators Unite for Three-Day Free Online Conference This World Teachers’ Day

The British Council’s TeachingEnglish programme will hold a free, three-day online conference from October 9 to 11, 2025, to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

The conference is themed “Global Voices, Future Focus.” Over three inspiring days, participants will have the chance to connect with peers from every continent, share experiences, and gain practical skills that can be applied immediately in their classrooms.

This dynamic professional development event goes beyond theory—it’s an immersive learning experience that blends cutting-edge ideas with real-world classroom practice.

All sessions are led by experienced English language teachers and teacher educators who understand the challenges and opportunities of today’s teaching environments. Participants will explore fresh approaches to digital teaching, managing multilingual classrooms, integrating sustainability education, and embedding 21st-century skills into everyday lessons.

World Teachers’ Day 2025 will unfold across three thematic days:

9 October – Professional Development and Digital Tools

Sessions include:

• Rethinking Professional Development in a Connected World (Plenary, Cecilia Nobre)

• Top Tips for Reflective Practice (Anestin Lum Chi)

• Using AI to Boost Confidence (Man Wu)

• Digital Storytelling and Multimedia Projects (Mary Rose Banaag)

10 October – Multilingualism and 21st-Century Skills

Sessions include:

• Multilingual Approaches in the Classroom (Panel: Amol Padwad, Yiviri Tombir, Adrienn Szlapak)

• Classroom Management in Multilingual Classes (Aung Min Paing)

• Design Thinking in Projects (Ana Lucía Castells Ruiz)

• Integrating 21st-Century Skills (Sherly Hephzibah)

11 October – Sustainability and Language Skills

Sessions include:

• Making Sustainability Part of Daily Practice (Plenary, Christopher Graham)

• Role Play to Teach Climate Change (Iman Hassan Zain)

• Vocabulary Games for Problem Solving (Iyabọ Adebimpe Akintola)

• Boosting Learner Engagement in Speaking Activities (Inga Mdivani)

Nii Doodo Dodoo, Country Director of British Council Ghana, commented:

“This event is a fantastic opportunity for teachers in [country] to access global thought leadership on English language teaching—from AI innovation to sustainability in teaching, all for free. We especially encourage educators to register, learn, and connect with peers internationally. All attendees will receive a professional development certificate from the British Council.”

Speaking about the planned event, Michael Connolly, Director of English and School Education at the British Council, added: “At the British Council, we’re proud to connect, inspire, and empower English teachers around the globe. This conference, themed ‘Global Voices, Future Focus,’ is a celebration of our shared commitment to professional growth, inclusivity, and innovation in the classroom. We unite educators from every continent to explore themes like digital teaching, multilingual approaches, climate action, and 21st-century skills toward a more progressive future for learners around the world.”

Alison Devine, Head of English Connects, commented: “The conference captures the very essence of what TeachingEnglish achieves as a global hub for English educators. The TeachingEnglish online platform enables teachers to connect, reflect, and grow. We plan to extend this to the conference, where our experienced panelists will speak about digital innovation while exploring multilingualism and 21st-century skills. For us, this fuels teachers’ professional development, creativity, and global community.”