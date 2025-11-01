Global Outstanding Women Conference 2026 Rocks Toronto, Canada

The maiden Global Outstanding Women Conference (GOWC) is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada next Summer (2026), at a yet to be announced venue, ASKOF Productions Limited, organizers of the event have confirmed.

The conference aimed at equiping women with the knowhow to realize their full potentials on the theme ‘Beyond Limit – Redefining Women’s Global Influence’.

“The Global Outstanding Women Conference – Canada 2026 is a high-level international platform dedicated to celebrating, empowering, and redefining women’s global influence,” Afua Asantewaa, CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited said.

She added “It serves as a beacon of collaboration, innovation, and leadership—bringing together women leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and policymakers from across the world.”

It seeks to redefine global leadership by celebrating and empowering women beyond limits.

The conference also focuses on creating a forward-thinking ecosystem where women leaders connect, collaborate, and champion transformative initiatives that shape the global future.

The conference aims to empower women through knowledge exchange, mentorship, and skill development.•

It also targets connecting global leaders and policymakers to foster partnerships and investments. Celebrate women of excellence through the Global Outstanding Women Awards(GOWA), promote diversity, inclusion, and sustainability as core values of global growth.

The two – day conference will feature keynote addresses, leadership panels, exhibitions, networking sessions, and a gala awards night.

Each day is designed to foster meaningful dialogue, impactful storytelling, and actionable.

“We invite strategic partners, brands, institutions, and government agencies to align with this transformative global initiative. Sponsorship packages include brand visibility, speaking opportunities, media coverage, and global networking access.

Contact Information website: www.askofproductions.com for more details or on our Email globoutstandingwomenconference@gmail.com | askofproductionsltd@gmail.com |asantewaaafua03@gmail.comInstagram: @globaloutstandingwomenconferenceFacebook: @Global Outstanding Women Awards,” she added.

The Global Outstanding Women Conference 2026 primarily seeks to create a lasting legacy of empowerment, unity, and progress.

The initiative, spearheaded by Afua Asantewaa, symbolizes a new chapter in global collaboration and leadership.