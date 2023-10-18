Global Super Teachers Conference Launched

Grant Bulmuo (M) addressing journalists at the launch

The African Education Gateway and the School World Event have launched the 10th anniversary of the Global Super Teachers Conference (GSTC) and the Festival of Education.

The GSTC is a teacher and School Leadership empowerment that provides professional development experience. This year’s event is expected to attract over 2000 participants.

The seven-day program will begin from 4th to 11th November with simulation day on the 4th and EDUTALK Session from the 6th to 10th, all virtual.

The EDUTALK session will offer attendees the opportunity to enhance their skills and increase their competence as they get more informed to perform better.

The Festival Of Education which has the EDUTECH, EDUSPIRATION, and EDUCOM Awards is scheduled on the 11th of November at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Programme Director, of Africa Education Gateway, Grant Bulmuo, stated that the GSTC has gained significance and reach since 2013.

He indicated that despite the global COVID-19 pandemic it has not lost its momentum but rather engaged more participants without compromising on quality of content and experience.

The conference over the years has sought to empower, educate, and equip education practitioners with practical skills, ideas, and creativity that will increase their effectiveness so they can be innovative and challenge the 21st Century learner to be relevant in the changing scenes of the world.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke