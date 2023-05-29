Gloria Sarfo Cries Over Sabotage

Popular actress, Gloria Sarfo alleged that she struggled in Ghana’s film industry because her friends who are also actors sabotaged her career.

According to her, for a long time, it was difficult for her to get roles to play in the movies. This was because her friends were part of those blocking her chances.

She however didn’t mention the names of those involved.

“I am one of the greatest survivors in this industry.

Anytime I am talking about that I get emotional. I kept being denied roles, sidelined, and blacklisted for some strange reasons. Even with my colleagues when I am being cast alongside, they are like, Gloria can’t play that role”, she told Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day program.

She added that it got to a time when she was even tagged as a local dialect actress just to spite her because she was featured in the ‘Efiewura’ television series.

The tag was to create the impression that she won’t attract audiences and generate income for movies that she will be featured in.

However, she never gave up on her career.