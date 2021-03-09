Glovo Enters Ghana’s Delivery Market

Pearlyn Budu addressing the media

A Spanish technology company that provides services in online delivery has announced its presence in the multi-category delivery market of Ghana with the introduction of low delivery fees, updated technology and real-time customer service.

The company, which was founded in 2015 and also owns the Glovo app and operates in four other African countries, provides on-demand delivery service that allows users to receive deliveries in Accra from restaurants, stores and other local businesses.

At a media launch of its operations in Ghana, the General Manager of Glovo, Pearlyn Budu, said the company had a vision of bringing conveniences to inhabitants of Accra by changing the commuting lifestyles of residents.

Talking about affordability, she said the service targeted all Ghanaians and so charges for services could be as low as GH2.

“In a city like Accra where traffic is a huge challenge, we have brought convenience and affordability to residents,” she said.

She also expressed the readiness of the company to collaborate with stakeholders to help build small business and also partner government to manage plastic waste, in line with government’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

“We realized the food industry was one of the biggest contributors of plastic waste and so we would love to work with government and the community,” she said.

By Issah Mohammed