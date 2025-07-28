GMA Slams Unsafe Lake Practices

A picture of the canoe with passengers not wearing safety jackets

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has expressed concern over safety on the Volta Lake.

This followed “a widely circulated video on social media depicting a dangerously overcrowded boat transporting dozens of passengers on the Volta Lake – none of whom were wearing life jackets.”

This blatant disregard for safety protocols, the GMA stated in a press release, “persists despite continuous public education campaigns by the Authority, which emphasise the mandatory use of life jackets and strict adherence to load limits,” adding that “this incident is a disturbing reminder of the tragic boat disaster at Dikpe in the Lawra Municipality in the Upper West Region, which recently claimed the lives of seven students. The GMA has since distributed life jackets in affected communities including Dikpe, Brifo, Brifo Chaa, Bagir, and Gombile as part of its support and prevention efforts.”

The GMA, the release went on, “remains steadfast in its commitment to improving safety across Ghana’s inland waterway, which serves as vital lifelines for thousands of Ghanaians.”

Some of the interventions the Authority pointed out include the removal of over 20,000 dangerous tree stumps on the Volta Lake and elsewhere to reduce collision risks. Areas covered include Dambai-Njare, Yeji-Makango, Yeji-Awujakope, Tunpunjah Island-Kudorkpoe, Kudorkope-Dambai, and Bridge-Ano-Ntoaboma. The removal, the Authority stated, “has drastically reduced potential fatalities on these water bodies.”

Comprehensive outreach activities, including safety education, loadline marking (to prevent overloading), and life jacket distribution in communities such as Bui, Buipe, Bongase, Kwamikrom, Deifuor, Mepe, and Battor have also been undertaken by the Authority’s technical teams.

Similar exercises were completed last year in Elubo, Nzulezu, Ekye Amanfrom, Adawso, Kotosu, Tepa, Yeji, Aveme, Kete-Krachi, Dzemini, and Akateng, the release added.

The Director-General of GMA, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali, has also led safety advocacy visits to key inland water locations, including Akosombo, Dambai, Kete Krachi, Yeji, and Tamale.

The Authority is deploying its vessel, MV Nene Azumah Matey Korley to Kpando-Torkor to bolster search and rescue capabilities on the Volta Lake and surrounding areas. This complements existing GMA/Navy enforcement teams stationed at Dambai and Yeji.

Certified life jackets must be worn before embarking on boats, the GMA has warned, adding that “passengers must demand life jackets and refuse to board overloaded boats.”

“It is troubling to see such flagrant disregard for life after our extensive investments and campaigns,” Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali stated and added, “Safety on our waterways is non-negotiable.”