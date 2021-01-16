GMA Sounds COVID Alarm

Dr. Frank Ankobea, GMA President

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has raised concerns over the spike in COVID-19 infections in the country saying the situation is dire and alarming with a potential of an exponential rise in cases.

According to the GMA in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Frank Ankobea and its General Secretary, Dr. Justice Yankson, the spike in COVID-19 cases was observed before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities, adding that most of the designated facilities for isolation and treatment of the infection in the country are currently overstretched.

“This development calls for concern by all well-meaning Ghanaians and organisations,” the association said in a statement.

The GMA further indicated that the situation can largely be attributed to the disregard for and lack of enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases which were less than 800 before the Christmas festivities, has shot up to 1,420 as at January 11, 2021, according to the latest case management update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The increasing number of active COVID-19 cases has become a subject of major concern for many citizens who believe the country may be experiencing a second wave of the outbreak but much attention has not been focused on the situation.

The Ghana Medical Association whose members are at the forefront of the fight against the virus, in proposing solutions to the problem, said COVID-19 testing must be scaled up in the country and contact tracing strictly embarked upon.

“Additionally, COVID-19 testing should be made free or relatively cheaper for the ordinary Ghanaian who needs testing as a result of direct exposure or when symptomatic for COVID-19. Furthermore, there should be government-led free mass testing in all identified COVID-19 hotspots,” the GMA stated.

The association also called for health workers to be provided with adequate protective personal equipment (PPE) to help them discharge their duties safely and effectively.

With the development coming at a time when the government has announced the reopening of all schools, the GMA says schools must ensure that there is strict adherence to all COVID-19 prevention protocols at all times.

Meanwhile, the GMA is urging the government to fast-track processes to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the country and urged the public to discount conspiracy theories against the use of the vaccines.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri