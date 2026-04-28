GNFS PRO Earns Master’s Degree

Desmond Ackah

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Desmond Ackah, has obtained a Master of Science degree in Communication and International Marketing from the University of Gold Coast (UGC), graduation which took place in Accra on April 25, 2026.

Speaking during the graduation about his experiences, Mr. Ackah described his decision to pursue further education as life-changing, noting that it has broadened his perspective and enhanced his capabilities.

“When we made this life-changing decision of applying for a Master of Science degree in Communication and International Marketing, we took the bold decision because we had to get another degree. We believed it is a good programme to broaden our horizon. I have never regretted taking on this journey,” he said.

He admitted that balancing his academic work with the demanding responsibilities of his role at the GNFS was no easy task, and explained that managing both commitments required discipline and resilience.

“It wasn’t easy with the daunting task I have at the office. I had to work harder to ensure I maintained a fair balance between my work and studies,” he noted.

Mr. Ackah also took the opportunity to advise others to pursue their ambitions, and stressed the importance of perseverance, commitment, and continuous learning.

“If you have any dream, don’t let it die in your head. With perseverance, and commitment, it’s never too late for anyone to start,” he advised.

He also expressed gratitude to his family, colleagues, and church community for their support throughout his academic journey.

“I want to thank my family who supported me, my colleagues who stood in for me in my absence, and my church members for their encouragement,” he said.

Mr. Ackah further congratulated his fellow graduands and acknowledged the sacrifices many had to make to complete their studies, including individuals who faced workplace challenges while pursuing their education.

Valedictorian of the graduating class of 2026, Karen Nana Ama Deeku, reminded her colleagues that even though their time at UGC was difficult, they made it through by showing up every day, and not giving up. She added that the graduands should continue to show up in the same way for their future positions.

The University of Gold Coast (UGC) is a Christian university accredited to offering a wide range of globally recognised postgraduate, undergraduate, and professional programmes. UGC provides a Christ-centred scholarly environment that seamlessly integrates faith and learning, empowering students to excel academically and lead with integrity.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong