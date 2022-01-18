GNFS Recruitment Scammers Arrested

The suspects being questioned by a senior fire officer

Ten persons have been arrested over the recent Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recruitment scam which made headlines in the media recently.

The fraudsters who presented themselves as facilitators for persons interested in joining the GNFS which recruitment exercise was undertaken recently nationwide.

Unsuspecting persons are convinced to part with various amounts of monies, but when the victims discover their folly, it would have been too late. Under the circumstances, the only option is to report the scam to the police.

At Day and Night Hotel, Abeka in Accra, the scammers had pitched their camp last Friday January 14, 2022 morning. Hundreds of job seekers were seen milling around the location convinced that the scammers could have them go through the recruitment process.

A combined team of police officers and personnel from the GNFS intelligence unit have however ended the scammers project when they swooped them at their hideout.

The suspects are currently at the Police Headquarters where they are being interrogated.

Each time the recruitment exercise of the security agencies is announced, scammers become active and prey upon unsuspected persons seeking such jobs.

By A.R. Gomda