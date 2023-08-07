Go For Gold!– Bawumia Urges 2023 BECE Candidates

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has wished candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) the best of wishes.

In Ghana, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) started on Monday, August 7th. Over 600,000 junior high school final-year students took their first two papers, Religious and Moral Education (RME) and English Language.

The exams will continue until Friday, August 11th. About 2,137 centers have been designated for the school exams while only 15 centers, mainly the regional capitals, will be used for the private exams.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, taking to Twitter on Monday, wished all the BECE candidates the very best for their exams and encouraged them to “Go for gold!”

“It is Possible to pass with flying colours.

“Go for gold!”

I WISH ALL BASIC EDUCATION CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (BECE) CANDIDATES THE BEST OF LUCK AS YOU START YOUR EXAMINATION TODAY. PIC.TWITTER.COM/TVQTAOTM88

— DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA (@MBAWUMIA) AUGUST 7, 2023

It is expected that this year’s BECE will be challenging due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the students have been working hard and are determined to do well in the exams. Good luck to all the candidates!

By Vincent Kubi